Saturday Night Live: Pip, Lady Gaga star in musical sketch

We knew that Lady Gaga on Saturday Night Live was going to produce some great results, but who imagined Pip the mouse joining her?

Well, one of the standout sketches of the first thirty minutes of the show revolved around the pop singer doing what she could to encourage a cartoon mouse to succeed at a weight-lifting competition. This one thing started as an inspirational sketch, but we kept thinking that for most of it, we were going to see some sort of terrible and/or violent end like we have seen with some other sketches over the years.

Yet, somehow even with that, the tale of Pip the mouse took a little bit of a turn when he didn’t win the bodybuilding competition and somehow, also did not die a violent death. Instead, it turned out that the mouse actually saved the day after a roof collapse. Then, he dropped the weight at the perfect time to kill the jock who previously made fun of him.

This is not the sort of sketch that SNL tends to do often, one that was dark but also had some genuinely sweet moments leading up to it. Does this mark the show experimenting? Maybe, but we do tend to think that they need to keep coming out with original concepts that are not reliant on pop culture of having too many huge stars front and center. Sure, this one had Gaga, but she wasn’t a surprise cameo — and she was also perfect for this since she’s an amazing singer and beyond that, seems to be game for almost everything. Heck, she even made fun of her recent Joker movie.

