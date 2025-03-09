Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6: Is someone else out there?

Within a matter of days you are going to see the arrival of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 — so what stories are going to stand out?

Of course, this show is a tale of two timelines as it has been from the beginning, but the one that captures our imagination the most is the past. There are still so many mysteries there, and one currently bothers us above all others. To be blunt, it is related to the idea of someone else being out there in the wilderness.

After all, someone made that cabin! Also, that supply cache found by Ben was clearly for someone else! This is a person who may have also been in the cave once upon a time and if Ben is actually going to be a “bridge” to the outside world, him colliding with this person would make a little sense. (That is, if he can actually get to a place where he can discover them.)

Over the course of episode 6, it would be a dream scenario in our mind to actually see a story play out that allows us to inch closer to this person being discovered — and that eventually, this may help us to also learn how the Yellowjackets find their way home someday. After all, you could make a case that they randomly are discovered one day and are found by a matter of chance, but just how interesting is that? You can make the argument that it is infinitely more interesting if they are able to be found by a measure of hard work, and that there are a lot of clues that are established and teased over time. Getting more evidence of someone else out there would be a step in the right direction.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

