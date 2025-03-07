Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 promo: Callie and the tape

While there may be a lot about Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 that is still very-much under wraps, one thing is abundantly clear: The mystery surrounding Lottie’s death is about to deepen.

Even before the character was killed, it was clear that something strange was going on amongst the survivors in the present. What else can you say based on the evidence we’ve seen? There was the mystery phone that Shauna heard in the bathroom, and then also the tape that Callie retrieved at the start of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other YELLOWJACKETS updates!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview for the next new Yellowjackets episode in which Callie hands over the tape to her mom, indicating that there may be a way in order to use it to properly get more information about what really happened to Lottie. If someone is hunting everyone down, how much danger is Shauna in? Who could even be doing all of this?

We have said this for a good while now, but the most likely theory for what is going on here is that Hilary Swank’s mysterious character is behind all of this … and yet, there are still questions as to who she is playing. The easiest guess is that she is Melissa, who is actually still alive despite her never turning up in the present. Another idea is that she’s a relative of someone who died in the past. We personally are of the belief that she and Walter are related and if that is the case, we do hope to get a little bit more intel on that and sooner rather than later.

Related – Get a few more details now on the next Yellowjackets and what you can expect

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 when it airs?

Who do you think killed Lottie? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







