Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Betrayals incoming

As we get ourselves prepared to dive into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 on Showtime next week, of course there is much to say!

So what is a proper jumping-off point here? Well, we would say that it is tied in so many ways to us being at the halfway point in the season. That is when things are only going to get crazier, especially as we watch characters start to become a little more brutal across timelines. In the past, for example, everyone may fight over what to do when it comes to Coach Ben. Meanwhile, in the present there’s a lot that may unravel as everyone deals still with Lottie’s death. Who is responsible, and does anyone really know?

Below, you can see the full Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The Yellowjackets start turning on each other faster than a reality TV reunion special; the Sadecki family vacation features a vending machine and a deep dive into questionable parenting choices; Misty uncovers an incriminating clue.

Now, isn’t it interesting that Misty may be the best Citizen Detective there is at this point? We recognize fully that Walter has money and a lot of resources, but through a lot of episode 5, it definitely felt like he was distracted. He was so immensely concerned with Shauna and/or what she was up to in a lot of the story that we’re honestly not altogether sure he was focused on Lottie at all.

Of course, if you are suspicious of Elijah Wood’s character and whatever he is up to, we wouldn’t blame you. It is the Yellowjackets way to be driven to paranoia by a number of actions of men in the present-day timeline.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

