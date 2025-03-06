Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5: More deaths incoming!

As we get prepared to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5, there is one big question we’re wondering at present: Who else will die?

At the moment, it feels like there are a number of different possible outcomes — the show just took out Lottie and by virtue of that, we had a reminder that they are willing to kill off almost anyone. There are also a number of people in the past who have not been seen in the present, and that is something else that you have to consider at the moment.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what star Sophie Nélisse had to say about what is ahead:

“As we go, there’s obviously more characters that have to leave us, and the ones that we care about the most are the ones that have to go … I’ve always said this to people that die. I’m like, ‘It’s actually a testament to how good of an actor you are because we won’t kill you off if we don’t care about you [because] the audience won’t care either.’ We kill the characters that we are so attached to.”

With this in mind…

We do think that in the past, the most likely character to die is Coach Ben, mostly because of what has already happened. Beyond that, we tend to think that Mari is going to be someone to consider. Remember that she has been tied to all sorts of Pit Girl theories for years!

Meanwhile, we also have to consider the possibility that Melissa could die in the past … even though there is a lot of suspicion that she is alive in the present and also played by Hilary Swank.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

