Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 spoilers: The post-trial divide

When Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 picks up on Showtime later this week, it is clear that we’re seeing more chaos. What form is it taking? Well, let’s just put it this way: We’re getting to the other side of that enormous trial, and there could be a greater divide of opinions between the team than ever before.

So where do things stand right now? Well, Shauna led the charge to get Ben convicted in the eyes of everyone else, despite the reservations from a few others. All of a sudden, we’re in a spot where Shauna has a team, Natalie is the Antler Queen, and then Lottie has her own followers. There is potential for all sorts of chaos as we move forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Just in case you are wanting one more tease for what the road ahead could look like, why not turn to Sophie Thatcher? In a new interview with CinemaBlend, the actress said the following about where things stand:

I think it creates a real divide now. I think you see that Shauna is really coming into power and she, because she’s so manipulative, and people are very susceptible because everyone’s in a very vulnerable state and just wants a leader that has power that they trust. And I think Natalie is almost lacking that power right now because there’s intimidation. It’s all intimidation. And I think, yeah, I think Shauna, you get to see a really ugly side of her and everyone’s falling for it.

Ultimately, it is fair to remember that in the wilderness, there are so many people who are in this desperate and/or vulnerable state. They are going to fall for things and within that, Shauna’s point of view could be preferable if she is taking charge. Could this be dangerous for Natalie? Absolutely, even if she makes it to the present…

Related – Want to get a few more details about Yellowjackets and some of what the future could hold?

What do you think we are going to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







