Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5: What will Tai do?

Later this week you are going to have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 arrive on Showtime — so what will the focus be?

Well, at least when it comes to the present, it may be fair to argue at this point that the death of Lottie is going to loom large for everyone. There is an element of grieving that will need to go on but beyond just that, you also have to wonder if there’s a murder-mystery component as well. Did someone kill her and if so, who was it? Is Tai high up on the list?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

If there is a reason to suspect this character, it is rather simple: If she thinks that killing more people will help save Van, she is going to do it. There’s a history with her and Lottie sure, but that does not matter. We know that she was in New York and also away from Van for a time on this past episode, so that also does raise questions as to what she was up to.

Of course, the actress behind Tai in Tawny Cypress cannot give much away when it comes to the story; yet, she did say to Deadline that Van would be smart to get away from her at this point:

“I think that they feed off of each other, the energy. If one is maybe not feeling it, the other one is, and it it makes the other one feel it too. So, it’s actually a terrible relationship … Yes, it is, literally, oh my god. Van needs to run away.”

There are so many elements of the two being together that makes it dangerous, but because of the history and the passion that was here in the past, we don’t think that they will be able to get away from each other at all. Even if Van does eventually suspect her in Lottie’s death (we’re sure that news will spread), will it change anything?

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts on the next Yellowjackets episode right now

What do you think we are going to see throughout Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







