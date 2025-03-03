Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5: More Callie answers coming?

We came into Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime with the acute awareness that Callie would have a larger role. Yet, at the same time it was still unclear what that role would be.

Over the past few episodes, we’ve seen already her be handed over some semblance of answers, especially when it comes to her conversations with Lottie, who is now dead. How much was she told about what Shauna, Lottie, and the others went through back in the past? It is something we certainly want more info about and soon!

Now as for when we’re going to get some of those answers, here is where we turn to Sarah Desjardins. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress does note that there are opportunities to learn a lot more about her characters before season 3 concludes:

“The fans will definitely get some answers, but there will be more questions. It’s a whole deep introspective journey … I definitely understood more about her by the end of the season.”

Is Callie “Pit Girl”?

This has been a popular theory as of late and we understand why — however, if you watch the original sequence from the first season, there is also some evidence that this is, in fact, taking place in the past. This does not mean, though, that Callie is going to survive or have a less-than-gruesome fate on the show. You can almost argue that the longer that she stays around, the more danger she will find herself in. That is especially true now in the wake of Lottie’s death, given that someone is up to something terrible whether it be to save Van (in Tai’s case) or get some element of revenge for events from the past.

