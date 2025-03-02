Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 promo: The Lottie news spreads

We know that there are several major events that could transpire on Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 and yet, one stands out above the rest.

What are we talking about here? Well, let’s just put it in rather simple terms, shall we? It has to be Lottie’s death! This is something we’ll be talking about for weeks on end! Of course, we assumed that some people would die … but this early? That’s the thing we could have never imagined or predicted.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full preview for episode 5, one in which Misty passes along the news about Lottie’s passing. So, is everyone surprised? That is where things do start to get a little bit more interesting.

After all, it was clear that a lot of the Yellowjackets were around New York on this past episode, and you can argue that many of them had motives to take Lottie out. Shauna hated that she was trying to get close to Callie. Meanwhile, you’ve also got Tai believing that there may be a way to keep Van alive by killing off other people. There is also a chance that someone else — like the mystery character played by Hilary Swank — could also be involved.

We do not think that the show necessarily needs to rush along giving us an answer to this; yet, at the same time, it is important that we get a few more twists here and there along the way. There is also a chance that more people do die, especially if there is an actual serial killer on the loose. Or, if Tai really thinks that she has to take out more people (if she is the one who is even doing this).

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

