The Way Home season 4 spoilers: Will Fern return?

One of the great things about The Way Home season 3 in its totality is that it answered a lot of questions, while at the same time raising new ones. With that, why not have a longer chat here about Fern for a moment?

Throughout much of the past several weeks, we have learned a number of fascinating things about this woman, including her apparent view of the past and the cryptic nature in which she speaks. It feels like she knows more about everything and somehow, at the same time cannot remember it all. She is one of those x-factor characters who you certainly want back at any point possible, mostly because you feel like they are going to come with some semblance of information.

So is there a good chance that Fern will be back in season 4? Without saying anything in absolutes, let’s just say that there is a good chance the answer here is yes. In a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Alexandra Clarke had to say:

I think anything Fern says is a clue about her and her relationship to this family. Jill Frappier, who plays Fern, we all fell in love with her from the moment she set foot on set, and I’m so glad the audience has done the same. I love that they love her. I mean, I’ve seen fan art, it’s just fabulous. And she’s so flattered as well. She’s so excited. Yes, there’s certainly more to tell with Fern, for sure. I think she’s such a fascinating character, and that, I think, is what we can say.

Of course, our big question is when we will see Fern moving forward, largely due to the fact that it does not have to be in the same exact period of time…

