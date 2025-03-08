The Way Home season 4: What is Sam’s secret?

As we get ourselves more prepared to dive into The Way Home season 4, we do so with the thinking that there are surprises ahead — even beyond what we have already seen!

Now if there is one major thing that we should consider when it comes to Sam, it is this: He clearly knows more than he is letting on. Not only that, but it’s been that way for a while. Him being at the pond is incredibly interesting and far from a coincidence — and we certainly hope more insight is coming soon!

Speaking to TVLine about that key Sam moment within the season 3 finale, co-showrunner Alexandra Clarke had the following to say:

I don’t know if you noticed this, but we put Sam in the exact same position as Elliot in the end of Episode 101 and had him say the exact same line. At that point, it was, “But where’s Alice? I don’t know where Alice is.” “Well, she’ll be OK.” “How do you know that?” “Well, I just do.” And then we revealed Elliot at the pond, and we used the exact same shot for Sam. We always love those little echoes in our show because it’s such a constant reminder that things are cyclical and the past can repeat itself. And so, that should say something about who Sam kind of is and who he will be.

While we would love to sit here and say that The Way Home is going to give you answers to these questions right away, we know so much better. This is a series that does tend to take its time handing over intel, and they could do that again here. Be patient, but know that they always do pay off these mysteries in due time…

