The Last of Us season 2 trailer: Is the truth revealed?

As many of you may be aware at this point, the much-anticipated The Last of Us season 2 premiere is coming to HBO on April 13. Many of the video-game fans out there know just how brutal the story is going to be this time around; if you are new to the series, let’s just advise you to brace yourselves emotionally now. You are going to be in for a rather difficult ride.

After all, this next chapter of the show is going to be one that will be geared around a number of different themes, with one of the biggest ones being the idea of what it really means to live. The new season is set multiple years following the first and in that time, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) believe that they have figured out a new life for themselves. They have a stable home, friends, and some semblance of normalcy … but that is before you hear the stories about the monsters that are still on the outside.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

As the trailer (watch here) clearly gives away, the cordyceps threat is as real as it has ever been in this world; however, some of the largest obstacles overall remain the human ones, and we do tend to think that this is going to be what reveals itself to be more and more true over time. There are those who will want to turn them, and Joel’s own actions from the past could come back to haunt them.

In the end, we tend to think a defining question for Joel is whether or not he can hold onto that big lie he told Ellie at the end of season 1. Is she alive because she was unable to save humanity — or, because he was unwilling to let her go?

Fingers crossed that season 2 is as good as season 1. Also, that they leave you anxious for more when it is over.

Related – See more on the future of The Last of Us beyond this season

What are you most eager to see on The Last of Us season 2 based on this trailer?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







