The Last of Us season 4 will likely be final season at HBO

Is it crazy to start thinking about The Last of Us season 4 at this point? Probably, especially since the second season has yet to premiere.

However, you better believe that we’re still going to do it! This is a show that has already said that a third season is more or less necessary, and the producers have certainly hinted that they could need more than that. With that, why not turn things over to HBO themselves?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline right now, the network’s head of drama in Francesca Orsi indicated that they are at least looking towards concluding things with season 4:

“We don’t have a complete or final plan, but I think it’s looking like four seasons. I wouldn’t want to confirm that, but it’s looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we’re done.”

Ultimately, we do think that the network is going to want to get their money’s worth on all of this for a number of different reasons — with perhaps the biggest one being that the ratings for the first season have been nothing short of fantastic. This is a series that HBO should want to keep around so long as the quality is there, and we certainly do think that they need a bit hit! After all, they’ve been rather quiet the past few months and for a reason that still remains unclear, they waited to premiere the latest chapter of The White Lotus until getting around to this month.

Hopefully, between now and the season 2 premiere in April, we’re going to get all sorts of trailers and teases for what more lies ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk now on The Last of Us, including when it comes to Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby

What are you most eager to see moving into The Last of Us season 2, let alone a season 3 or 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







