The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: EP on Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby

The premiere of The Last of Us season 2 is coming in HBO, and we know already that Abby is one of the show’s big additions. In the video games, her physical strength and imposing frame are big reasons why the character stood out; however, the TV show may not be trying to reflect that exactly.

Much of the speculation on this first began when Kaitlyn Dever was cast to play the part on the TV adaptation; not only that, we are hearing now that Abby did not necessarily require the actress to bulk up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Neil Druckmann had the following to say about bringing Dever into this world and the difference between mediums:

“There’s not as much violent action moment to moment … It’s more about the drama. I’m not saying there’s no action here. It’s just, again, different priorities and how you approach it. … Kaitlyn has the spirit of the game in her. What I always loved about the idea was that you are going to continually be challenged as you were in season 1. When you try to pick a hero, it’s tough because we’re human beings, we’re not heroes. For every heroic act, there’s someone who suffers on the other side who may see you reasonably as a villain. When you look at Kaitlyn, there’s just something in her eyes where, even no matter what she’s experiencing, you connect. It was important that we found somebody that we could connect to the way we connect to Bella.”

We know that one way or another, there are going to be extreme reactions to Abby when The Last of Us season 2 airs. The part is so controversial, in fact, that the producers took extra steps for Dever’s safety over the course of production.

Related – See some more intel now on The Last of Us season 2 and what more is coming via Catherine O’Hara

What are you most hoping to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







