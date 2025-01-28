The Last of Us season 2: Catherine O’Hara’s tease

For anyone out there who is not aware, The Last of Us season 2 is going to premiere in April, and it is going to be huge. The first season was an enormous hit at HBO and because of that, there is a sense of confidence going into the stories to come. There are also going to be some other big names coming on board here, and that includes the iconic Catherine O’Hara.

So what sort of role is the actress playing on the show here? Well, some of the specifics are at this point a little bit vague. However, it does appear as though she could be some sort of therapist to Pedro Pascal’s character of Joel on the series.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, O’Hara had the following to say about the part, and also a certain amount of mystery that is tied to her:

“I have an odd relationship with Pedro’s character … You don’t quite know why she’s got…well, she’s got this edge to her, but it makes for some weird, good dark comedy, I think. So it’s there. I never want to deny the gift of humor.”

Honestly, doesn’t this show does feel like one that needs a little laughter here and there? Well, we know that this is going to be a really intense story at some other points and by virtue of that, it is good to have some mechanisms for the story to be mixed up. Our hope is just that this show manages to tell the story from the games, but then also expand on it here and there. After all, the events of The Last of Us: Part II are going to be told over a couple of seasons; it won’t be finished up here.

