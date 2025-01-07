The Last of Us season 2: New teaser and premiere date insight!

No doubt, it has been a really long wait since The Last of Us aired on HBO. Luckily, we are starting to get closer to the end!

In a new teaser today (watch here), the network confirmed that their post-apocalyptic drama will be coming back in April, which is something that we’ve suspected the past few weeks. Ever since The White Lotus was scheduled for February, it appeared more and more likely that we’d be seeing the next season of the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series a couple of months later … and now, here we are.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

So what are we most excited to see moving into the next chapter? Well, if the show is following The Last of Us: Part II directly, you are going to get a pretty hefty time jump, one that will allow Joel and Ellie to try their best to build new lives for themselves. However, the events of the first season need not be forgotten, as the past could come back to haunt them in a pretty big way.

The teaser alone serves as a reminder that this season is going to make you run through a gamut of emotions, and you also see a handful of new faces within. We know that the most prominent face coming into the story now is Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a character who is extremely formidable within the games. How her story plays out exactly within the show is to be seen.

Given that season 2 is seemingly not going to be the final season of the TV series, we anticipate that some elements from the game will be stretched out or expanded upon a little bit further. As for whether a possible season 3 could be the end, we tend to think a lot is tied to whatever the folks at Naughty Dog envision for the game franchise. For now, it seems as though they are working on another project.

Related – See even more discussion about the future of The Last of Us now

What do you think we are going to be seeing when The Last of Us season 2 does arrive?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







