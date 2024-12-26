The Last of Us season 3: Are there already filming dates?

We know that The Last of Us season 2 is premiering on HBO at some point prior to the start of the summer … so what about season 3?

Well, the first thing to note here is that technically, there is no official renewal as of yet for the third batch of episodes. However, at the same time we’ve heard for months that there was a plan for more. After all, season 2 is poised to only cover a certain chunk of the second video game, and that means there is more left over. There is also a chance that season 3 ends up being the final one, but that may be something we can get more into further on down the road.

For now, what we can note is that Production Bulletin has season 3 filming at some point in the summer of 2025 — which means that it would likely film for the remainder of that year. We do tend to think that there is a chance then for the show to come out in late 2026 / early 2027, but that is a bridge to cross once filming is actually underway.

Now, we should note that production listings are always subject to change and at times, they do not even happen. The one fundamental difference here is that The Last of Us is such an overwhelming success that it feels almost impossible that HBO is going to come out and decide that they do not want to make more of this show. We tend to think that this will be just as successful in season 2 as it was in season 1, especially given that a lot of people have had a chance to catch up on it in the almost two years since season 1 arrived.

