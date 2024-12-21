The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Last of Us season 2 between now and the end of this winter? Doesn’t it feel inevitable?

In all honesty, we do think there’s some value in going a step further here: It would not be a shock if we learn a premiere date or get a new trailer tomorrow night alongside the finale of Dune: Prophecy. This is something that we have seen HBO do before; not only that, but tomorrow night is going to be the last major broadcast from the premium-cable network this year.

Regardless of if there is an announcement tomorrow night or not, it is important to remember this for a moment: The Last of Us is going to be premiering at some point in the spring pending a last-minute surprise. HBO already has The White Lotus set for February, and we tend to think that the video-game adaptation will arrive as soon as the eight-episode season is over.

We do believe there is going to be a strong announcement for season 2 this winter and beyond that, the publicity train will probably start rolling forward in a pretty substantial way. After all, it would honestly be insane if this didn’t happen for a number of different reasons. This is arguably the network’s biggest show of 2025 by a wide margin, especially with Euphoria taking a long time. It is also likely to contain one of the biggest moments, adapted for TV, in the history of 21st century video games. The hype here is going to be immense and we hope that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are ready to deliver the goods in a profound and emotional way.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 when it does arrive?

