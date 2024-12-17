The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: A possible estimate

Now that we’ve had a chance to learn the premiere date for The White Lotus, what does this mean for The Last of Us season 2? Well, the two HBO shows are very much connected.

After all, consider the fact that the premium-cable network is almost certain to not air these two hits at the same exact time. Meanwhile, they have also said that the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series is likely going to be premiering in time to be eligible for the Emmys next year. That means the bulk of the season is likely airing before the end of May, which is the cut-off window.

So if you are to consider that The White Lotus is premiering on February 16, and that there are eight episodes in the season in total, this would mean that the earliest The Last of Us would come on the air is Sunday, April 13. That is assuming that the Mike White-produced series is not going to take any breaks in the middle of the season. A start on April 13 or the 20th would make a lot of sense give the fact that the spring is a great time to draw viewership around a show like this, and it also gives everyone behind the scenes ample time to promote it.

For those unaware, the second season would not cover the totality of events from The Last of Us: Part II. Instead, the plan is to save some stuff for a season 3; as for whether or not that will be the end of the story, it ultimately remains to be seen. We know that there have been rumors of another video game for quite some time, but developer Naughty Dog is already working on another project that was revealed at the end of The Game Awards this past week.

