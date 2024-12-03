The Last of Us season 2 premiere date reportedly set for spring

We’ve known for a good while now that The Last of Us season 2 would be coming in the first half of 2025. Do we have more info now? We tend to think so!

Speaking at a recent tech event (per Variety), Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette made it clear that we will see more of the post-apocalyptic world in the spring. This feels right, mostly when you think about when production wrapped and the time needed for visual effects.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

As for what lies ahead within the latest chapter of Joel and Ellie’s story, it does appear that it will cover the first part of The Last of Us: Part II. The producers have already said that there is no real indicator that the show is going to cover the entirety of that game now, and there are hopes for at least a season 3. Beyond that, everything is unclear given the fact that there is no third sequential game in the series, though that could always change.

Entering the second season, you will see a time jump and within that, a lot of major changes for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s characters. However, over time both parties may realize that not everything is as it seems and by virtue of that, their past could come back to haunt them in some ways. The huge sticking point now has to be the monumental lie that Joel told her about what happened at the hospital; that was the focal point of the finale for a reason, right?

We are prepared for some of the biggest, most emotional storytelling of the year when the show comes back. Let’s hope that it all proves to be worthy of the wait and then some.

Related – Learn more about The Last of Us and what is to come, including more premiere date chatter

What are you hoping to see on The Last of Us season 2 this spring?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







