The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn something more about The Last of Us season 2 between now and the end of December? Of course, there is a lot to get into here, as we tend to think we are getting close to a key point in the pre-premiere process.

First and foremost, we should note that there is a huge part of us that things an announcement is imminent, and it really does matter when exactly the show is going to premiere. Obviously, a huge part of us would love to have it back as soon as possible, and there are two different windows that are worth thinking about here — you’ve got January, and then you’ve got March. We’d honestly be shocked if the series comes back at any other point.

Honestly, it would not shock us if at some point this month, HBO just reveals start dates for both the video-game adaptation as well as The White Lotus, with the two filling out the two different time-frames. They’ve already said that both shows are going to be making it on the air in time to be eligible for the 2025 Emmy Awards. There aren’t a lot of other windows to make sense.

Another reason to think that The Last of Us is going to get a date announcement soon is quite simple: We’ve already seen footage! Production has been wrapped for a while and by virtue of that alone, we do tend to think that some episodes are getting close to being ready. They may not be fulling polished yet, but we do tend to think that we’re inching a little bit closer.

