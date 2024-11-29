The Last of Us season 2: Jeffrey Wright on reprising Isaac

At some point moving into the first half of 2025, we are going to see The Last of Us season 2 finally premiere on HBO. Are you ready for what is to come?

Well, as many of you may have heard over the past several months, one of the most exciting reveals is that Jeffrey Wright is going to be appearing in-person as Isaac, a character who he voiced back in the game. It’s true that we have seen some voice actors appear on the show so far, but they have been in slightly different roles. This does mark a departure of sorts when it comes to that, but also a comfort for viewers who love Wright’s work. (Also, how can you not love Wright’s work?)

Speaking to TV Insider, the Westworld alum noted that it was great getting to revisit a part that he played in a separate form, noting also that “we introduce the character this season, we tell a little about his history, which is a little more than we see in the game.” In other words, this is a chance to dive deeper, which is something that we’re sure a lot of people out there expected.

After all, how can you not, all things considered? Remember that The Last of Us season 1 did tell a number of stories where we learned more about some of the people who appeared briefly in the games. The HBO series is only slated to cover a part of the second entry in the PlayStation series, and that does mean more opportunities to dive into certain parts of the story.

If you are not familiar with what’s ahead regarding the material, all we can say is have some tissues nearby…

