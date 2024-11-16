The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: A Dune: Prophecy reveal?

Is there any chance that we are going to learn The Last of Us season 2 premiere date at HBO prior to the start of Dune: Prophecy.

First and foremost, here is your reminder that this show is the most-anticipated series the network probably has entering 2025, and for good reason. The second game in the series is widely regarded to be one of the best and most gut-wrenching of all time. Meanwhile, the producers have already filmed the entirety of the season, and HBO has confirmed that you will see it premiere before the Emmy eligibility window closes in late May. This is really just about when you are going to see the visual effects finished and the network ready to start promotion further.

Now, if there was going to be some sort of big announcement made about a premiere date, airing a preview before the Dune prequel makes a lot of sense. The shows could have similar fanbases and beyond just that, there’s a pretty substantial reason to get the ball rolling fast. Now, we understand that some may think that they could just re-air the sizzle reel that accompanied The Batman, but if The Last of Us premieres in January, don’t they have to reveal something soon?

Odds are, the Bella Ramsey – Pedro Pascal drama will be back either in January or March; it is mostly just a matter of what makes the most sense behind the scenes.

As for what season 2 will entail…

There is a big time jump following season 1, and you are going to see both Joel and Ellie do whatever they can in order to better figure out what they want their future to be. However, the past can’t just be forgotten — let’s just put it like that.

