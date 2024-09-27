The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: New details from HBO

Yesterday, HBO shared a wonderful treat in the form of new details about The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO. Why not share something more now?

Well, the fine folks at the network have now given us a little more insight on what lies ahead in the next chapter of the series, which is of course based on the second game in the series. Much like with season 1, do not expect that there are going to be some radical changes when it comes to how certain events are presented. With that being said, we do think that the producers may flesh out certain parts of the story and give further insight into specific things; this is a great way to simply add more substance to everything that we see.

Below, you can see the official HBO logline for season 2, one that confirms a time jump and also sets the stage for a whole lot more:

After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

The cast for the next season includes such returning cast members as Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Meanwhile, newcomers include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara is set to guest star.

While there is no formal premiere date yet for season 2, it is fair to assume we are getting the show back in the winter or spring — that way, it stays in Emmy contention.

