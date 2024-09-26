The Last of Us season 2 trailer: See Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

As we prepare to see The Last of Us season 2 in the new year, HBO has given us a rather substantial reason to be excited. In honor of The Last of Us Day, a brand-new trailer has been released that gives us another reason to be excited!

Of course, it also gives us a substantial reason to be afraid, as we know that Abby is about to make her way into this world. Kaitlyn Dever plays for her, and she also turns out to be among the most polarizing characters in the history of video games.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the full trailer from start to finish. It was dark, atmospheric, and it feels already like the show is going to recreate a number of iconic scenes from the game. For those unaware, it appears as though the plan for the next season is going to be to adapt at least part of the second game in the series; there is no evidence at the moment that we are going to get the entirety of said game, so a few parts of it may have to wait until season 3.

Given the timing of this trailer, we recognize that it may be easy to just assume that the series is going to be back at some point at the start of next year. However, the only thing that HBO has technically said right now is that the show will be back in the first half of 2025 — this is to ensure that it is eligible for the Emmys next summer, as that is something really important to them.

