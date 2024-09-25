The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: Fall 2024 update

With us into the fall, does this mean that some big news is on the horizon when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 at HBO?

Well, let’s just say this — if you want more of the show, it’s hard to blame you! Just remember for a moment here that this is a series that generated huge ratings for the network when it aired the first time around, so why wouldn’t we assume something more would happen here? We already know that the next batch of episodes is going to air within the first half of the spring; it is really just a matter of when that is going to happen.

Now, here is the good news: There is at least a chance that some premiere date news is coming out this fall. There is not necessarily any hurry to reveal something, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it happens around November. Some of it will just depend on when The Last of Us is actually back, whether it be the winter or the spring.

Think about it like this for a moment. HBO has two huge hits in The White Lotus and the post-apocalyptic drama that it will need to figure out what to do with. This is not a decision that they have to announce immediately, but we tend to think that internally, they have already figured a certain part of the schedule out. Our feeling right now is that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are going to be starting in the spring, mostly because it may need the extra time in post-production. Just consider all of the visual effects that are required in putting together a show like this!

What do you most want to see entering into The Last of Us season 2 when it eventually premieres?

