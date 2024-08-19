The Last of Us season 2 filming wraps; premiere date hopes

We knew already that we were closing in more and more on the end of The Last of Us season 2 filming. Now, we can confirm the following: It is done!

In a post on Twitter, editor Timothy Good confirmed the news by sharing the following message: “Wrapped! Congratulations to the incredible production crew of #TheLastOfUs season 2. We will bring your hard work home now!”

So what comes up next? As we have noted in the past, The Last of Us is hardly an inexpensive show to make and by virtue of that, you should probably expect a great deal of waiting to get to point A to point B. What matters the most at this point is that the editors all have their time to make some magic happen when it comes to getting the stories together and incorporating all the necessary effects. HBO obviously would like the series back sooner rather than later, but likely foresee no real reason to rush anything along.

What we would currently project

At this point, it feels like the video-game adaptation is going to arrive either in the winter or the spring; we tend to think more the latter, and that HBO will put The White Lotus on first. After all, it is a show that also recently finished filming and we tend to think that it is likelier the easier show to edit of the two. The Last of Us season 2 will be based on the second game in the series, or at least a part of it. With it only set to run around seven episodes, odds are there is going to need to be a third season to tie up all of the necessary loose ends.

As for whether that one ends up being the final season, let’s just say that this could be tied into whatever ends up being done in regards to the games. This is a process that will take a good bit of time to figure out so for now, we simply advise a certain degree of patience.

