The Last of Us season 2: See first teaser with Joel, Ellie

Leading up to the finale for House of the Dragon season 2, HBO delivered something more that is worthy of excitement: A look at The Last of Us season 2! It is true that you are going to be waiting until 2025 to see it, but that’s not stopping the publicity from getting started now.

If you head over here, you can see what is a compelling first look at the upcoming batch of episodes. There is a ton of interesting stuff crammed into a short span of time (think 24 seconds), but one of the top stories has to be Joel insisting that he’s done the right thing in order to save Ellie. Remember that at the end of season 1, he made the controversial decision to rescue her and murder everyone at the hospital after learning that she would die in order to help create the cure for cordyceps. He then lied to her after the fact about everything that went down.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

If you have played the PlayStation game The Last of Us: Part II, you obviously have a good sense as to what lies ahead. We anticipate that the show is going to stay somewhat true to the source material. However, at the same time there could be an expansion on certain parts of it! Our anticipation is that the new season will be expansive, brutal, dramatic, but also visually stunning and shocking. The first season was such an enormous hit and because of that, the bar has to be set higher than ever moving forward.

There may not be a specific premiere date yet beyond “2025,” but our hope is that you see it by some point in the spring. After all, we’ve already been waiting since the start of 2023…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us season 2, including some premiere date discussions now

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2?

How much of the second game do you think that it is going to cover? Be sure to share right away in the comments, and also come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







