The Last of Us season 2 premiere date, filming, what we know

Is there a more exciting show on the horizon for HBO than The Last of Us season 2? We know that the ratings for season 1 were enormous and if the show follows the path laid out by the video games, things are going to get pretty darn emotional.

Even with all of that being said, the network has been hesitant to confirm much of anything about the specific story, save for the fact that Dina and some other characters have been cast. There is a lot of big stuff coming, but when will we actually see it, or find out more? Well, there are a handful of important things to discuss further here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

The state of production – For those who are not presently aware, filming for season 2 is slated to wrap next month, and has been going on for much of the year. This will be a shorter season than what we had the first time around; yet, this is a really intricate production with a lot of outdoor scenes and challenges. This is one of the reasons why filming for this takes significantly longer than your standard TV show.

Possible premiere dates – Meanwhile, we’ll add to this at present the rather-simple fact that post-production for a series like this takes a rather long time. There is so much that needs to be done here when it comes to special effects! This is why it feels like spring or summer 2025 are the two most likely windows for the next season to air. Obviously having a wait of two-plus years between seasons is not ideal, but this is the climate that we’re in at this point with a lot of these shows having enormous budgets. There is no real sense that we are going to see anything change in the near future.

When will some footage emerge? – If we are lucky, HBO will put at least something on The Last of Us into a sizzle reel close to the end of the year. They have done this with a number of other shows in the past, so there is certainly a reason to think that they will operate with a similar mindset here. The challenge, of course, is going to be finding a way to show some stuff off without a lot of big spoilers at the same time.

Related – Get some more information regarding The Last of Us season 2 right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







