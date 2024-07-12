The Last of Us season 2: One big behind-the-scenes update

HBO has already confirmed that The Last of Us season 2 is not premiering until 2025, and we will be waiting for news on that for quite some time.

Now that we’ve said this, though, why not also share a new update on where things stand behind the scenes? Filming for the entirety of the season is not expected to wrap until next month, but one of the more notable directors has finished their work shooting the show. We are talking here of course about Neil Druckmann, an executive producer and also one of the chief architects for the games over at Naughty Dog.

In a new post on Instagram, the EP described his experience shooting the hit show with the following caption:

My time in Vancouver has come to an end. I’ve had a wonderful time collaborating with some incredibly talented and kind cast and crew. Can’t wait for y’all to see what we’re cooking!

This season will be based on at least part of The Last of Us: Part II, but both Neil and fellow EP Craig Mazin have noted previously that the game would be split into at least two separate seasons. With that, you don’t have to worry about this being the end … but you certainly have to worry about plenty of other things. Given that the first season proved to be such a critical and commercial success for HBO, we imagine that the expectations are sky-high for just about everyone across the board. This is a show that for many fundamentally changed video-game adaptations forever in terms of how they are perceived. That is a lot to carry.

