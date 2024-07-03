The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that some more news regarding The Last of Us season 2 will be coming between now and the end of the month?

At the moment, production is seemingly still ongoing for the next chapter of the HBO hit, and that is something to be very-much excited about. Work has been done continuously for most of the year and even once the cameras stop rolling, post-production will shift into an even higher gear. The premium-cable network has indicated already that the plan is 100% to get the next season of the show on the air in 2025, and we don’t foresee them backing off of this.

Now that we’ve noted this, the bad news is that as of right now, it feels pretty unlikely that there is going to be any sort of premiere-date reveal through the rest of the month. It is just far too early and while it’d be wonderful for the buzz to start ratcheting up, a certain amount of patience also has to be required. HBO could reveal something more closer to the end of the year.

If you have not heard already…

Season 2 of The Last of US is going to run for just seven episodes, which does make it considerably shorter than what we had for the first batch of episodes. Effectively, this means that it may take a little less time to get these together than it would a longer season. That does open the door slightly for a spring premiere … right?

Before we go any further here, let’s just go ahead and say this: This season will be emotional. If you are not familiar with the source material, you are going to need to have some tissues on standby.

