The Last of Us season 2: How long will filming last?

For most of 2024 so far, we have seen filming take place for The Last of Us season 2 in Vancouver. So how long will this take place?

There could be an assumption here that with the show having only seven episodes this season that things would actually be wrapped fast behind the scenes. This is not actually the case. Instead, remember that this is a show that has a huge budget and a ton of ambition. It may also be the most important release that HBO has in 2025, especially with the future of Euphoria now unclear. They have to nail this, and will likely do whatever they can to make it happen.

Because the producers are working to be as careful as possible when it comes to making the show, all signs indicate that there could be another two months of filming to go … or potentially even longer. There’s a chance that a more official announcement will come out when production is done, but there’s nothing that guarantees HBO has to do this.

What is the second season going to look like?

For those who are unaware, this season will be based on the second video game in the series and with that, of course, comes a lot of action and heartbreak. This is going to be one of the most emotional stories that we’ve seen on-screen in a rather long time.

For now, let’s just hope that each one of these episodes is jam-packed; early quotes do suggest that some of them are going to be longer than your standard hour, which means that you are still going to be getting your money’s worth even if this is a shorter overall season.

