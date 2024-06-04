The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

For everyone out there eager to see The Last of Us season 2 on HBO down the road, it is clear that we are collectively getting closer.

So how close is it? Well, this is really a case here of good and bad news colliding in some pretty exciting ways…

Well, the good news at present is that the HBO hit has been in production for quite some time, which means that the show is almost certainly going to be sticking with its apparent 2025 launch. The bad news, however, is that we are still likely months from anything specific being announced insofar as a premiere date goes. It would be great if something was announced at a TCA Summer Press Tour panel later this year, but even that may actually be a bit too early for something to come out. This is a series that, more than likely, will be off the air until at least the spring of next year or even later.

Is there any news that could come out this month?

This is where you could turn your gaze for a moment to casting, if there are any new characters who are still to be cast. What makes that subject so tricky is mostly just the fact that the second game in the series is potentially being split into multiple seasons of the show; with that, there are some people who may just be saved for later on, and certain events could also be remixed to some degree.

In the end, we suppose the only other thing HBO could be inclined to share is a photo or two for what lies ahead — as for everything else, it feels like they will stay protective.

What do you most want to see on The Last of Us season 2 when it does eventually premiere?

