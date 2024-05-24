The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Jeffrey Wright to reprise role

The latest The Last of Us season 2 news has emerged, and this is especially exciting for those who love the hit video games.

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to be seeing the iconic Jeffrey Wright coming on board as Isaac — the same character he played in the source material. According to the official show description, he is “the quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy.”

We don’t want to say too much more here in fear of spoiling something from the games, but Wright absolutely has an important role and given his star power, it is a fairly impressive get for the HBO series to get him on board. Then again, they have a longstanding relationship with the actor, and this is also one of the biggest hits on TV. Production has been ongoing since earlier this year, and early indications are that we will see it back at some point in 2025. Our hope personally is that it will be in the first half of the year.

The only advice we can hand down to everyone right now is rather simple: Bring your tissues. After all, you’re going to need them! This is just one of those stories that will take some devastating twists, while also continuing to show you a world that has grown extremely bleak since the arrival of cordyceps in a large-scale manner. This is likely not the only casting still to be revealed here, either, as we anticipate more coming in the weeks and months to come.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO?

