The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: New Joel, Ellie photos

It has been clear for a while not that The Last of Us season 2 is not coming until 2025 and unfortunately, that’s not changing. With that being said, isn’t it nice to still have a tease or two from what’s to come?

Today, HBO released some new images that better set the stage for what’s to come and within those, you get a sense that Joel and Ellie are still in the thick of it. We are coming off of Joel’s game-changing lie from the end of season 1, where he makes Ellie believe that the experiment did not work to cure Cordyceps. (In reality, he gunned down all the medical staff when he learned that Ellie would not survive the treatment.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

You can see these images over at TVLine and just from viewing them alone, you can see that there is a passage of time. Ellie looks older, Pedro Pascal’s hair is longer, and they are still in a situation where danger surrounds them. Do we think that there is room for more twists and turns? Absolutely, but we’ll have to wait and see what a lot of that looks like through the lens of the show. We do know, of course, that the series will still follow the events of the games and there won’t be any huge changes in regards to that.

One major thing that has been known for a while, though, is that The Last of Us season 2 is not going to contain the entirety of the second game of the series. Instead, we are in a spot now where it is going to continue into season 3 — that hasn’t been officially confirmed as of yet, but it feels likely.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us now, including some more premiere-date discussion

What are you the most excited to see right now leading into The Last of Us season 2 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







