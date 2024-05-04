The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: A May 2024 update

The Last of Us season 2 filming is underway and, of course, we’d love to see footage for it within the relatively near future.

Is that going to happen? Well, let’s just say that this is where things get a little bit more tricky to figure out. The video-game adaptation is not one with an easy production cycle, as everyone tends to take their time moving things along from point A to point B. Even when cameras stop rolling for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, there is also a long post-production period required due to all the visual effects.

Let’s just go ahead and pose the following question now: Are we actually going to learn more about a return date this month? Without a doubt, it would be wonderful … but it is also pretty darn unlikely for a handful of reasons. For starters, HBO is busy promoting House of the Dragon. Also, The Last of Us is most likely not premiering until spring 2025. If it comes before that, it would be a pleasant surprise.

If you have not heard…

Even though there are only two video games at present within the series, the show will be stretched out until at least three seasons. While a third installment has not been greenlit as of yet, it is believed to be a foregone conclusion due to how well the show has performed so far. Be prepared for a lot of drama in season 2, including a heartbreaking moment or two. There is also an opportunity in here to either flesh out or expand upon some things in the games; more than likely, the producers are eager to do just that.

