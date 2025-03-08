1923 season 2 episode 3 sneak peek: Alexandra’s questioning

In less than 24 hours on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into 1923 season 2 episode 3. What more can we say about it?

Well, for the time being, let’s just start by saying here that for Alexandra, there are so many more problems coming her way. In particular, she may be struggling to even gain entry to where she wants to be! She’s struggled for some time now, traveling alone on a boat, desperate to try to reunite with Spencer someday in Montana.

If you head over to Parade right now, you can see a new sneak preview for this 1923 that outlines more what she is forced to overcome, with rampant sexism and judgment being a massive part f the equation. There are clearly those out there who want to base her value on whether or not she has a husband, especially one that would actually be willing to let her travel by herself.

As she notes in this preview, all of these notions of America as “the land of the free” are falling by the wayside as she is questioned — in particular, she claims that she’s never felt less free than in this moment. We are thoroughly excited to see where all of this does eventually go, largely because we think that there are going to be some unexpected twists. However, at the same time we do still believe that Alex and Spencer could be someday reunited, just like we believe that they are the direct line of Duttons that eventually lead to John in the original Yellowstone. Time will tell if that is true, as there is a lot of struggle on the way first.

