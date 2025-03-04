1923 season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Is Elizabeth leaving?

As we get prepared to see 1923 season 2 episode 3, does it feel like a sure thing that Elizabeth is about to take off from Montana?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting the following: She has more motivation to depart this place than almost anyone! Take, for starters, what happened with the wolf. Or, the fact that she’s dealt with all sorts of personal tragedy and trauma since arriving in Montana. It is hardly a shock that she wants to eventually depart at this point.

Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, here is some of what Michelle Randolph (who plays the character) had to say about what we’re seeing at present:

“At this point she just wants to survive and she feels like, and for good reason, staying on this ranch is signing a death warrant … Everyone around her is dying. I mean, Zane’s [Brian Geraghty] head, a mountain lion, a wolf, the nurse gets eaten in the living rough room. She’s like, is no one seeing this but me? Am I the only one going crazy here? And so that is going through her mind, but that doesn’t make her love Jack any less.”

We do tend to think that by virtue of this, the next several weeks are going to be all about big decisions. Some characters could leave, but at the same time, some others could die. Because of the way that Yellowstone was put together, there is a certain amount of ambiguity here … and we certainly think Taylor Sheridan is looking forward to eventually filling in at least some of the cracks a little bit further.

