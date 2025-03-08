When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 10: Nathan’s promotion

This weekend on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 10. Are you ready for what is coming up?

Well, the first thing that we will say here personally is that there is room for so many cool things to take place over the course of this hour, but we will start off by noting here that with there only being three more episodes to go this season, we expect all of them to be jam-packed. That’s in addition to there being some possible teases at the end for a season 13! The show has not been renewed officially yet but at the same time, it is hard to envision a scenario where it does not end up coming back.

So is there anything more that we can say about this weekend’s episode? Well, a sneak peek over at Parade luckily does give us some further information, including a glimpse into Nathan getting a promotion, which could give him more responsibility. It is something that Elizabeth is thrilled about, though she also notes that she’s got her own things that she is dealing with at present. Namely, we are talking here about the fact that Little Jack is falling asleep in class, most likely because he is staying up too late reading comics. Sure, this may be a benign problem, but it is still something that she likely wants to see resolved at some point.

In general, we do still think that this episode could be more action-packed than some others we’ve seen on When Calls the Heart as of late. After all, there may need to be a whole gang than Nathan ends up dealing with…

