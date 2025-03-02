When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 10: Who gets sick?

Next week on When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 10, we are going to see a story that, in part, will be a race against time.

So what is going to happen here? Well, before we dive too deep into anything when it comes to “Must Be Gold,” let’s go ahead and note that this is not the season finale. While another Hallmark Channel series in The Way Home does ten episodes a season, the Erin Krakow series does twelve. That allows for more storylines to play out and for you to immerse yourselves further in the Hope Valley world.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s just go ahead and note that not everything that you are seeing coming up will be easy or comforting. After all, a big part of the story of When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 10 is about Little Jack falling ill. The synopsis below gives you a better sense of that:

When Little Jack falls ill, Elizabeth and Nathan care for him together as Hickam and Mei race to secure medicine; the kids broadcast a baseball game over the radio to lift spirits.

How much should you be worried about Little Jack? It certainly may be the driving force for a lot of the story here, but we would be really surprised in the event the show did something terrible here. We do think he’s going to pull through personally, and the baseball game will be a way to help balance out the tone of this story to a certain extent.

One of the funnier things about this season in its totality is how the residents of Hope Valley seem to be desperate to use the radio for whatever purposes they possibly can, whether it be shows, plays, or now even sporting events. What revolutionaries they are!

