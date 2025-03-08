Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date this month — or more news on the show in general?

Of course, we do tend to think that there are so many more things to be excited about in regards to the final season, but we also know that for a long time, one of the biggest deterrents has simply been how long you are stuck waiting in order to see it. Remember for a moment that the nostalgic smash hit has already been off the airs for years, but at the very least, filming is now done. We are in a spot now where there is a ton of post-production happening and the hope here is that at least a part of it will be good to go by the end of the year.

Now, it is our general sentiment that come this summer / early fall, there is a chance that an official premiere date will surface. Would it be great to get something before that? Absolutely, but we’re also trying to be optimistic here since the show probably wants to get a good sense 100% as to how post-production is going. It is the same reason why we don’t think we will see any of it until at least November or December, and that a split season is very much possible.

Remember that if you are Netflix, at this point the top priority has to just be nailing the show that you have. There are plans for more in this universe, and you don’t want to sabotage that! Meanwhile, also remember here that there could be a trickle-down effect even to unrelated shows if you don’t stick the landing.

What are you the most eager to see entering Stranger Things season 5, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! there are so many other updates coming soon that we don’t want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

