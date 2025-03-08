The Voice 27 video: Britton Moore, Darius J sing ‘Creep’ at Battles

Monday night is going to bring The Voice 27 Battle Rounds to NBC, so what can you expect to see? Let’s offer a taste now!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a sneak peek that features Britton Moore and Darius J squaring off to what has to be one of the more iconic songs out there in “Creep” by Radiohead for team Adam Levine. We will be among the first to say that we don’t always love this song on a reality show like this, mostly because it is so easy to screw up. There are a lot of ways to bungle the big notes and it can often come across as cheap karaoke.

However, here you can argue we get something a little more unique. Britton and Darius opt for a performance that is a little more intimate than operatic, and that suits their voices rather well. Even though they are not musically identical, they come together for a rendition here that has a soulful edge to it and reminds us that the Battles can still be functionally entertaining — even if we do still hate the idea of pitting two singers directly against each other.

If there is a silver lining here to this being a Battle, it is the likely fact that these two are going to be able to continue thanks to a Steal. While we’ve been wrong on these predictions before, from our vantage point it feels fundamentally insane that the competition could continue with one of them on the sidelines. Who would that benefit? Our feeling for now is almost no one who is watching the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

