The Voice 27: Trevon Dawson auditions to ‘Religiously’

We know that being the last person to perform on The Voice can be rather difficult — yet, at the same time, does it help you stand out?

Well, the final person to fill up their team tonight was Adam Levine, and around the time that we met Trevon Dawson, we knew that he was going to get that spot. He’s a teenage country singer who has had a pretty unique life, as he has spent a good percentage of his life living in a camper and moving about the country. He works in maintenance in addition to being a high school student.

So what did Trevon audition to? Think “Religiously” by Bailey Zimmerman, and he did a pretty fantastic job with the cover given his age. It felt like he really did channel a lot of emotion into the lyrics, and there’s also a little bit of stage presence here already. Is he raw in spots? Sure, but we expected that for a guy who is still 17.

What was funny is that since Adam knew he was getting Trevon, he was able to make a different spectacle in the aftermath. He talked about all of the seasons where Blake Shelton took all of the country artists and by virtue of that, he wants to channel a lot of energy into making him great. We’ll see how far he goes in the competition — he and Adam may seem like a strange fit, but we also do feel like he is really motivated here at the same time.

Moving forward, the Battles are almost here — so let’s just see if Trevon stays as a part of Adam’s team.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

