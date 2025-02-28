American Idol 23: Thunderstorm Artis, The Voice alum, to audition

We know that the premiere of American Idol season 23 is coming on the other side of the Oscars, so why not spotlight some contestants further?

For the sake of this particular piece, we do think that the fun in that is tied to someone we are already extremely familiar with thanks to his time on The Voice in Thunderstorm Artis. TV Insider noted recently that he is one of the hopefuls this year, and he may be the best Voice alum to ever try his hand at the ABC singing competition.

First and foremost, let’s note that he actually made it pretty far on the NBC series, as he sung his way to the finale and actually received a good bit of airtime. We’re sure that some will question why he is then able to be on Idol, but we’d then remind you that there have been a lot of singers on this show who have either had past reality TV experience or huge social media followings. For example, one-time runner-up Jessica Sanchez was on America’s Got Talent before coming on board here. It is really about what you do on this show more than it is what you have done anywhere else.

Now that we’ve given you a bit of a Thunderstorm Artis history lesson, we recommend that you go and listen to the song “Sedona” to get a sense of his musical brilliance. We first heard it on The Voice, and it is arguably the best original song that we’ve ever heard performed over there at any point. The bar is set high for what he is going to do here and luckily, we will have a chance to find out about that soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

