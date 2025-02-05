American Idol season 23: Jelly Roll to be ‘artist in residence’

The folks at ABC have just released some new information about American Idol season 23 — this time in the form of a new position.

According to a new report from Variety, rising star Jelly Roll is going to play a significant part in the upcoming season as the “artist in residence.” He will first appear in the Hollywood Week episodes and from there, become “a permanent fixture this season and will work closely with the Idol hopefuls, giving them firsthand advice on how to navigate the journey.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

The network is describing this as a brand-new position, though we personally think of it as a slight modification of what we’ve seen Bobby Bones do in the past. The biggest difference here is obviously that Jelly Roll is an artist at the center of the music industry, so he will be able to present a little bit more of a musical point of view.

If there is anything that we hope that Jelly Roll will actually be able to provide throughout the season, it starts and ends with artistry. We want him to encourage these contestants to try to utilize their own voices and create some material that stands the test of time. One of the issues that we have with a lot of the singing shows in general is the insistence on covers, especially given the fact that so many of these can be lost to time quite quickly.

Regardless of whoever American Idol brings on, the most important thing about the show remains the talent. If the producers really nail this, it will be so much easier to have confidence in whatever happens with the big names on-camera.

Related – Be sure to get some more news about American Idol now, including a new preview showing off the contestants

What do you think about this “artist in residence” title on American Idol season 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







