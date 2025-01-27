American Idol season 23 video: See some of the first auditions!

We recognize that we do still have a ways to go before American Idol season 23 is going to premiere on March 9. What more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, here is a reminder that the style and format of the long-running competition show is not slated to change all that much. Sure, you have Carrie Underwood now joining the likes of Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on-screen, but that is really the biggest change you are going to see. Otherwise, we imagine that the bulk of the show is going to be rather similar. The focus will still be on a lot of the singers, which does make it stand out a little bit in comparison to The Voice and some other programs that are out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TRAITORS reviews!

If you head over to People Magazine right now, you can see the latest American Idol season 23 preview that features a lot of contestants showing off at least some of what they can do. We’re not going to sit here and say that we come to know a lot about them in just a minute of airtime, but it’s a reminder that there is still some great talent that is out there.

Is there any major concern we have for the season?

Well, it may just be that there is not a lot of variety on the panel this time around. Both Bryan and Underwood are country singers, and we hope that this does not mean we see less and less pop artists wanting to be a part of this show. We already have a ton of country representation as it is, but one of the best things about this competition is that you see a lot of singers from all walks of life.

Related – Go ahead and see some other coverage right now heading into American Idol season 23

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering American Idol season 23 at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







