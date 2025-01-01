American Idol season 23 promo: Carrie Underwood, nostalgia

Coming on March 9, you are going to be seeing the American Idol 23 premiere over on ABC. So how it going to be marketed?

Well, for those of you hoping that the latest preview for the singing show would be largely about specific contestants, you are probably going to be disappointed. Yet, at the same time, we do think the series is right to center in on how this is the show where dreams come true. It is a theme that they have hit home a handful of times over the years, and they clearly do not want to go away from it now that Carrie Underwood, the season 4 winner, is a part of the panel. She knows the impact of this show more than anyone.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest American Idol promo that offers up a great sense of how Carrie got her start on the show — and also looks back on the early days of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and even host Ryan Seacrest back when the singing competition first got its start. A lot has changed over the years, and we obviously recognize that there is still no guarantee that someone is going to come off of this being some sort of hit-maker for many years to come.

However, at the same time we do firmly think that this show has a better chance of producing stars right now than The Voice, if for no other reason than that they will have more airtime and also individual live performances. (Oddly, some of the bigger stars from both shows the past few years are either ones who dropped out or were eliminated far before the end of the finale.)

What are you the most excited to see moving into American Idol season 23?

Do you think we could see a huge star be born? Be sure to share now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

