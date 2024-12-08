American Idol season 23: Big preview coming after Oscars

For anyone out there who is curious, the premiere for American Idol season 23 has already been scheduled for March 9. However, it looks like you may also be getting a little something more one week in advance!

This past week, it was confirmed that following thee Academy Awards on March 2, you are going to see a special preview for the new season starting at around 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The goal in doing this is to help to introduce viewers to the new iteration of the show, one that is going to feature Carrie Underwood as the new judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Do we think that Carrie will be entertaining as the new judge? Absolutely, but we also tend to think that American Idol, more so than The Voice or any other talent competition, really needs to be about the contestants more than anything else. After all, you need to maintain at least the idea that people can come on this show and eventually be successful down the road. While we haven’t seen a successful winner like Carrie in well over a decade, there are some former contestants who have still gone on to have good careers. Maintaining this ideal is at least somewhat important, so we will have to wait and see what the talent pool looks like.

Also, fingers crossed that within this special post-Oscars preview, we get to see at least a contestant or two who feels like they could be a big deal. That would help the rest of the season feel that much more relevant. All we can do, at least for now, is cross our fingers and hope that some great stuff comes our way here soon enough.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now about American Idol and what all is coming

What are you most eager to see moving into American Idol season 23 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







