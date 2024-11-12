American Idol season 23 premiere date; Carrie Underwood debut

We know that there is one fundamental change coming to American Idol season 23, as Carrie Underwood is joining the judging panel. This is the biggest shift that we’ve seen for the singing show since it was revived at ABC, and she is replacing Katy Perry. Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest are all still around, so there is an element of continuity here.

Now, let’s just get into the next big question: When you are actually going to see the cast and crew back around. What more can we say there?

Well, here is the official date now as released by the aforementioned network: Sunday, March 9. Why in the world is it so late? Well, a lot of it comes down to recent tradition. American Idol almost always starts these days on ABC after the Oscars, and that has not changed this year, either. The awards show is on March 2, and then we return to Idol the following week.

While we are hopeful that Carrie’s experience as the season 4 champ and super-successful recording artist will be useful, it’s almost important to remember here the following, as well: We need some sort of legitimate star! This is really something that the show has struggled to find over the past several years and really, even back it was around at Fox. When was the last time that someone made it super-far here and ended up being a household name? Adam Lambert is really the first one that comes to mind, and we have to go all the way back to season 8 for that! It is a much harder issue these days, thanks to social media and other things, to find a new star out of this show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

