American Idol season 23: Carrie Underwood on judging style

Heading into American Idol season 23 on ABC, there was one thing that is abundantly clear: Carrie Underwood will be a judge!

Of course, we do think that the country superstar has a lot of insight to bring to the show both in terms of her career, but also the time that she’s spent on the show. She has a level of relatability that makes her unique, and in a lot of ways, she’s a best-case scenario for anyone who appears as a contestant. She’s sold millions of records and has to be one of the most financially successful people the series has ever had.

So what sort of judge do you think Carrie is going to be? Speaking to Sirius XM, here is some of what she had to say:

“I think I can be honest and constructive but still kind … And I think that’s the whole point, ’cause people are coming in and, you know, it’s dreams. You’re a part of somebody’s story from that moment on. I think it’s important to be honest, but it’s also very important to be kind, so hopefully I can marry all of those together and be a good judge.”

Of course, “constructive and honest” are really the two things we are asking for here, especially since one of the problems with the genre in general these days is that there are a lot of people who will not actually say anything that helps a contestant at all. If you start just giving out compliments and almost nothing else, you dramatically reduce the odds that a given person is going to be able to get better. We want to see people actually make progress and become better stars; is that too much to ask here? We don’t think so.

Related – Get some more discussion on Carrie joining American Idol

What do you most want to see moving into American Idol season 23?

Do you think that Carrie will be a good judge? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







